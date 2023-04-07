Woman assaults cheating husband, steals Michael Kors bag and money in early Friday morning arrest

Jennifer Sanchez was arrested early in the morning on Friday after discovering her husband cheating on her in a Best Western Hotel in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A woman has been arrested for assaulting her husband in a Best Western Hotel in Bryan, according to a report from Bryan Police.

Early in the morning on Friday, April 7, police say Jennifer Sanchez arrived at the Best Western Hotel in Bryan alongside another individual and asked hotel staff for a key to a specific room, claiming she was looking for an individual, who later was revealed to be staying at the hotel with her husband.

The person that Sanchez's husband was with was not identified in the report.

Police say she arrived at the hotel after searching for her husband at Twin Peaks in Bryan--a place that she said he normally goes to--but found his car in front of the Best Western.

When Sanchez entered the room that hotel staff had given her a key to, she discovered her husband having an affair with the unnamed individual in the room. She began to hit both of them, scratching the unnamed female and striking her husband. As she was leaving the room, police say Sanchez took the other female's Michael Kors clutch that had approximately $700 inside.

Sanchez eventually contacted and met Bryan Police in downtown Bryan and confessed to the assault. While she denied that she had stolen the clutch, it was later found in the trunk of the Sanchez's father's car, which she used to leave the hotel, according to the report. When questioned why she had the clutch, police say Sanchez claimed that she wanted to throw it away.