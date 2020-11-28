Woman found dead on the side west Houston road identified as social media influencer

The woman has been identified as Alexis Leigh Robinault. Her friends tell us her married name is Alexis Sharkey.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in west Houston.

The body was found in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane, in the Energy Corridor. The medical examiner's office has identified her as Alexis Leigh Robinault. Her friends tell us her married name is Alexis Sharkey and she's a social media influencer.

Officials told our crew on scene that city workers found her body while riding down the street. She was naked with no visible signs of injury, officials said.

Police do not believe this is a natural death.

This might be the last photo of Alexis Sharkey alive. She's there on the right.



She spent Thanksgiving with friends who say Alexis was going watch movies with them Sat.



The 26YO 'influencer' was found dead, naked Sat. morning.@houstonpolice are working to solve case.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/WcMn85Iht3 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 30, 2020

HPD Homicide Detectives are on the scene of a woman found deceased on the side of the road in the 1000 Block of Red Haw Lane. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2020