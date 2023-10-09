Search continues for man accused of killing woman and her dog during domestic disturbance in Spring

The sheriff's office said the woman and her dog were killed while trying to help a friend leave an "ongoing domestic disturbance."

SPRING, Texas — The search continues for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting of a woman and her dog in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said investigators are looking for Dimitri Humphrey, who they say drove away from the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler with the Texas license plate TFN-4278.

Editor's note: Officials originally identified the man as Dmitri Humphrey. They later corrected the spelling to Dimitri Humphrey.

HCSO said deputies were called out to the apartment complex on E. Mossy Oaks, which is near the North Freeway and the Grand Parkway, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office said she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the elevator lobby of an apartment complex's parking garage.

Officials have since identified the woman as 28-year-old Shantavia Reddick.

The sheriff called it a "tragic situation stemming from domestic violence." Investigators said Reddick was trying to help her friend leave an "ongoing domestic disturbance" before Humphrey allegedly opened fire. Officials said Humphrey did not shoot his girlfriend, who he was originally having the disturbance with.

Gonzalez said Humphrey is wanted on unrelated felony warrants. He also said Humphrey will be charged with murder.

If you have any information on Humphrey's whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.