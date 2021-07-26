Woman killed in hit and run on E William J. Bryan Parkway

Authorities said the woman was hit by a car early Monday morning. The car was not at the scene when police arrived.

BRYAN, Texas — A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Monday morning in Bryan, according to police.

Officers were called near the intersection of East William J Bryan Parkway and Freeman Avenue just before 7 a.m. They said it appeared the woman had been hit by a car, but the car that allegedly hit her was not in the area.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, but police said she later died from her injuries. At this time, they said they are investigating her death as a hit and run. They have not yet released her identity.

East William J. Bryan Parkway was closed for about an hour while officers investigated. It has since been reopened.

Officers are on scene of an automobile accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of E William J Bryan Pkwy and Freeman Avenue. E William J Bryan Pkwy CLOSED in both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ORiPWIhk0A — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 26, 2021