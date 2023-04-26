HCSO: Mother of 3 killed in drive-by shooting in Katy area

The victim's 19-year-old son said he found his mother dead sometime this morning and then called 911.

This happened at 11 p.m. on Winchester Ranch Trail near Morton Ranch Road but it wasn't until Wednesday morning when the victim's 19-year-old son found his mother dead and called 911. The victim's 11-year-old twins were home at the time of the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Kimberly Lewis, 46, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“She may have heard something outside and got up to look out the window and that’s probably when she may have been shot," said Sgt. Sidney Miller.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored car speeding along the street where the shooting took place.

One neighbor said the vehicle stopped in front of his home before someone got out and ran to the victim's home. He said that person fired shots and then ran back to the car and sped off.

“There were casings outside indicating the shots were fired from outside and they were all concentrated on an upstairs bedroom," Miller said.

