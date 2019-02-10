HOUSTON — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested and charged in the beating of a woman at a Houston gas station, police say.

The names of the underage suspects, ages 15 and 16, are being withheld.

Video of the brutal attack was released last week as police were still searching for the suspects. They are in custody and charged with robbery and bodily injury.

Surveillance video from the gas station, located in the 3300 block of Pinemont, showed both suspects approach the woman at a gas pump in the early-morning hours Sept. 23.

The woman backed away as a man in a gray hoodie approached her.

Surveillance video later showed the man attacking the woman as she lay on the concrete. He hit her several times before he grabbed her keys and ran to her truck. Both men jumped in and fled the scene.

Her truck was found the next morning in the 1200 block of West Tidwell, about a half mile away.

