Woman sentenced in elderly check forgery case

Conviction stems from 2014 case which McFalls stole a check from an elderly relative.

BRYAN, Texas — A 2014 case was finally closed in early February after Judge David Hilburn of the 361st District Court sentenced Courtney McFalls to four years in prison for the offense of forgery of a financial instrument — elderly following a hearing on the state’s motion to revoke probation.

This conviction stemmed from an July 2014 offense which McFalls, 36, stole a check from an elderly relative. McFalls gave the check to "an associate and cashed at his bank," according to a news release from the Brazos County DA office.

She pled guilty in February 2015. Hilburn sentenced McFalls on Feb. 17.

"Due to her lack of prior felony criminal history, McFalls received a felony conviction and eight years probation. As part of her probation, she was ordered to complete treatment at a SAFPF (Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility) to address underlying substance abuse issues," the news release said. "She was also required to complete the Brazos County Drug Court Program. Drug court participants are supervised on a specialty case load for offenders evaluated as having a substance abuse disorder. The program provides comprehensive supervision, drug testing, treatment services, and immediate incentives and sanctions."

The program, according to County District Attorney Jessica Escue, has four phases "followed by a final Empowered phase."

"Each phase includes treatment and court participation goals that participants must accomplish before being promoted to the next phase. The combination of SAFPF and Drug Court is the highest and most supportive level of supervision that a probationer can receive in Brazos County," Escue said through a news release.

Escue also said through the release that McFalls continually violated the conditions on probation and was repeatedly sanctioned by Drug Court.

These violations, according to the release, included making fun of presenters at drug court, being disrespectful at local recovery meetings, presenting forged AA meeting cards, as well repeatedly lying to drug court staff, her probation officer along with engaging in online bullying.

"She was eventually expelled from the Drug Court program," the news release said.