Houston woman sentenced for killing her crying baby in 2016

“She beat her countless times and seemed to care about as much about the death of her daughter as she did about the life of her daughter," the prosecutor said.

HOUSTON — Brielle Robinson was only four months old when her mother beat her to death in a Houston hotel room in 2016.

Almost seven years to the day after her baby's murder, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, was sentenced to life in prison Monday by a Harris County jury.

Bibbs did it because she was angry that Brielle's father ended their relationship, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

“Bibbs deserved a life sentence for what she did to her child,” Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht said. “She beat her countless times and seemed to care about as much about the death of her daughter as she did about the life of her daughter.”

Emergency room doctors at the hospital where Brielle died testified that her mother didn't seem interested in the baby’s medical care or the consequences of the fatal head injury she caused.

Bibbs, now 29, originally told doctors that her baby was injured after she fell from her car seat onto concrete.

She was originally charged with capital murder after Brielle's death in April of 2016. That verdict was reversed and she was retried for murder.

After a week-long trial, jurors convicted her again and gave her the maximum sentence.

“We are very happy with the verdict in the case,” Assistant District Attorney Napoleon Stewart said. “We are happy that justice was served for baby Brielle.”