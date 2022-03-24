Woman stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter, HPD says

A lieutenant said the wife was killed after an argument over possible jealousy. Another couple living in the apartment also saw the stabbing.

HOUSTON — A man has been detained in connection to his wife's death Wednesday night. According to police, the couple's teen daughter witnessed the attack.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in an apartment on Woodsman Trail.

A lieutenant at the scene said a woman was found with several knife wounds near the front door of the apartment. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

As HFD paramedics were looking over her, the woman's husband came back to the scene and left again in a vehicle. Paramedics got some information of the license plate and passed it to police when they arrived.

Houston police found the suspect about a mile from the scene. The lieutenant said he complied with police and was detained for further investigation.

"At the scene, it appears the motive was... they were having an argument over some possible jealousy over another male," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

The couple's 13-year-old daughter and another couple told police they saw the attack happen in front of them. None of them were physically hurt.

Ugochi Iloka on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

COVERING NOW: In Northwest Houston just off of Woodsman Trail is where a 32-yr. mom was found stabbed to death. HPD says her husband killed her, all in front of their 13-yr.old daughter.😔She wasn’t hurt, but you can imagine the emotional trauma is there. On-air now @KHOU 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZCFNNIese9 — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) March 24, 2022

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.