Man accused of stabbing female roommate to death over whining puppy, documents say

Derrion Mitchell, 19, had only been living at the house for three or four weeks before the stabbing took place.

HOUSTON — New details were revealed in court documents in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year's Eve.

Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Adrienne Russell after she was found laying on the ground gurgling with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of her home on Flushing Meadows Drive.

Court documents show Michael Bailey, who was roommates with Mitchell and Russell, left the house to go on a bike ride. He told police he was gone for about 30 minutes when he came back and found Russell dead. Bailey then admitted to police he didn't tell them the whole truth out of fear Mitchell would retaliate.

Bailey told investigators that Mitchell had only been living with them for about three or four weeks. He also told them that Mitchell and Russell appeared to get along.

Just after Christmas, the documents state that Mitchell got a small brown puppy that he kept locked in his room. The puppy whined constantly, which Russell complained about because she was a pet lover.

While Bailey was playing the video game Skyrim, he heard Russell screaming in the living room. He came out to see Mitchell hitting her and tried to stop it. Bailey said the fight started over the puppy that he brought to the house and left there.

When Bailey tried to stop Mitchell by saying, "You don't want to kill somebody," Mitchell replied, "Mike, I do this every day." Mitchell also threatened Bailey by saying if he snitched, he would come after him next, according to the documents.

Bailey told police that's when Mitchell went into the backyard to stab Russell before he left the house with his dog and the knife in his hand.