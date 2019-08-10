PLACER COUNTY, Calif — A 31-year-old woman faces several charges, including burglary and criminal threats, after she allegedly walked into a stranger's home Friday night and refused to leave.

According to Placer County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Meghan Gantz was walking around Culberson Road in Alta around 11 p.m. Deputies say she was going door to door until she found one unlocked and walked inside the home, where the couple who live there were sitting in the living room.

Gantz allegedly laid down on the living room floor. Confused, the couple asked her to leave. The man who lives in the home was able to get Gantz outside but she came back in and pulled a stolen revolver from her jacket pocket, according to deputies.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

The man was able to get the gun away from Gantz and the couple forced her back outside where she began shouting at them. Gantz then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and began choking her. The woman was able to wrestle away.

The couple ran back inside the home, locking all the door and windows, as Gantz circled their home banging on the windows and doors all while threatening to kill them, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, Gantz was still outside of the home. While a deputy was handcuffing her, Gantz tried to grab things from his duty belt. Once she was in handcuffs she was booked at the Auburn Jail.

Gantz faces charges of burglary, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, battery likely to cause great bodily injury and resisting arrest.

She has been denied bail.

READ NEXT:

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Busy drive-thru led to man stopping attempted kidnapping