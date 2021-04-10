Attorney requests mental health evaluation for YES Prep shooting suspect

Dexter Kelsey, 25, a former student at the school, is being held in the Harris County Jail on a total bond of $5,250,000.

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting a principal at YES Prep Southwest Secondary School was scheduled to make a court appearance later this morning.

Dexter Kelsey, 25, a former student at the school, is being held in the Harris County Jail on a total bond of $5,250,000 after being charged with aggravated assault of public servant and deadly conduct.

However, Kelsey did not appear in court Monday morning as scheduled. His attorney has requested a mental health evaluation.

On the two separate charges tied to the shooting at YES Prep Southwest Friday, there have been some new developments.

According to court documents, Eric Espinoza, the principal injured in Friday’s shooting, was not Kelsey’s intended target but rather another staff member he had been holding a grudge against since 2015.

Investigators said the former YES Prep student went to the school Friday and fired shots into the glass door of the building. He also reportedly fired a shot that grazed Espinoza.

Espinoza, who was released from the hospital Friday night, is expected to make a full recovery.

No one else was injured in the incident, but experts say it’s going to be a long road ahead for these students who are still processing the trauma.

HAPPENING TODAY: Dexter Kelsey, 25, the man tied to Friday’s shooting at Yes Prep Southwest, is set to appear before a judge this morning at 9 a.m.



I’m breaking down the latest. #KHOU11 @KHOU #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/JlPuL3N9Qp — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) October 4, 2021

"At times they will be hyper vigilant, meaning that maybe a noise, a 'bang' might startle them," Bill Prasad, KHOU 11’s mental health expert, said. "It's very difficult to watch a child suffer. But in these situations, you can't just make all those feelings go away."

Classes at YES Prep Southwest have been canceled through Wednesday. The school sent messages out to families Sunday night on counseling resources available for students and families.

Kelsey’s court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.