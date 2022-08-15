Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with death of Galveston scooter rider

Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. He's a Cuban national who has been in the country for about six months.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police.

A day later, Galveston police said a 35-year-old Cuban national had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly crash.

What happened

The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at an intersection on Avenue U, which is near the intersection of 53rd Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Police said 49-year-old Galveston resident John David Bell was riding a scooter westbound on Avenue U and had stopped at a stop sign. When the scooter proceeded into the intersection, according to police, a blue Nissan Altima that was northbound ran the stop sign and hit the scooter.

The man was ejected off the scooter and landed on the windshield of a truck that was also stopped at the intersection, police said.

The man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The driver of the truck was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, although his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Altima was taken into custody and, according to police, was being "investigated on the suspicion of intoxication."

Suspect in court

Galveston police said 35-year-old Houston resident Yordany Ferrer was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Ferrer appeared in court on Monday where it was announced that he's a Cuban national who has been in the country for about six months.

There were no indications that Ferrer was in the country illegally but it was disclosed that he has a criminal history, although no details were provided.

Through his attorney, Ferrer disputed that he was intoxicated or speeding.

His bond was set at $250,000.

