COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD board members had a meeting Thursday night to discuss several issues, including approval of the budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

It was approved with a four to zero vote.

The board also voted to approve approve a decrease of the property tax rate by 13.3 cents per $100 worth of property value, thanks to more money given to Texas schools with House Bill Three.

So what exactly does that mean for the average property owner living in the area?

"Just an example: a home appraised value at $300,000. Last year's tax rate relative to one we just approved. The reduction of 13.3 cents or 9.69 percent from current year going into 19-20 would be a lesser payment of around $365 dollars on property tax," said CSISD Deputy Superintendent and CFO, Mike Martindale.

After approving that tax rate, the board considered approval to buy replacement servers throughout the district.

