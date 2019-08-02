COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Special Investigative Unit, aided by the CSPD SWAT Team, recovered guns, drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics, over the course of three separate raids.

In less than a week, CSPD executed three separate drug busts: three raids of residences and a traffic stop.

The first happened last Friday, February 1st. A CSPD SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home on Hawk Tree Drive, seizing ecstasy tablets, a gun, and money.

On Tuesday, February 5th, CSPD investigators conducted a traffic stop on a suspect, believed to be selling drugs. That stop led investigators to a residence on State Highway 6, South Frontage Road. Crack cocaine was seized there.

Finally, the third and largest raid happened on Wednesday, February 6th. After surveillance, CSPD investigators searched a home on Cain Road. Inside they found meth, marijuana edibles, mushrooms, molly, LSD, and numerous other illegal drugs. The street value of the drugs seized in this search is $11,000.