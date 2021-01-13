'Didn't feel a thing' | Texas family tells why they took a COVID-19 vaccine

"I can't wait to start taking her out to lunch, to socialize with my mom, to socialize with the family."

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As Alice Henderson received the first round of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, her daughter, Lyn, stood by with excitement.

“We asked, ‘Did it hurt mom?’ ‘No, no,’” Lyn Heffernan said.

Henderson lives at the Franklin Park Sonterra Assisted Living facility in San Antonio. Assisted living facilities are top priority for the vaccine distribution.

She’s in a priority group in the vaccine rollout.

“I can't wait to start taking her out to lunch, to socialize with my mom, to socialize with the family,” Heffernan said.

Two of those family members also got the first dose of the vaccine, including Heffernan’s husband, Mike.

"Yeah, I'm excited. Let me tell you. I belong to a group. We're called the ROMEOs, ‘Retired Old Men Eating Out’ at Whataburger," Mike Heffernan said.

“I'm just very satisfied. I got the first one done. I can't wait to get the second,” Mike Heffernan said.

Franklin Park Sonterra offered the vaccine to each resident and their listed caregivers.

“Anybody that comes to our building, that's part of our community. Yes, we're trying to do this with everyone,” Karen "CoCo" Milliren, a Franklin Park Sonterra nurse, said.

One-hundred-and-fifty people got the vaccine on Jan. 11.

“It was quick and easy – didn't feel a thing,” Milliren said.

Lynn Heffernan had her vaccine months ago. She was part of the Pfizer vaccine trial.

“We have not gotten together at all, but we can't wait,” Lynn Heffernan said.

The second round of vaccines for those at Franklin Park will be in February.