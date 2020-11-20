The U.S. military has been called to help Texas combat COVID-19 twice. Here’s where

When Texas is stretched thin with its COVID-19 response, Gov. Greg Abbott can ask the federal military for help. The governor has made that call twice.

As cases start to spike again across the state, we take a closer look.

He first made that call in July to help doctors and nurses in the Rio Grande Valley, and again this month for servicemen and women to go to El Paso.

“We’re taking care of our own fellow Americans. When we were in theater overseas, we're servicing soldiers and all service members and other allied service members that were in combat. But here, it does hit home because the environment maybe is not dealing with the enemy. But the enemy here is COVID,” said Sgt. Maj Glenn Del Rosario.

“I will make up for it when I get back,” Maj. Lynn Del Rosario said.

“I have two girls at home. They're 11 and one's about to be 12 in two weeks,” Maj. Lynn Del Rosario said.

“I'm married, have four children. I think some of the hardest things, even this short in this window that we've been here is just missing birthdays already,” Sgt. Maj Glenn Del Rosario said.

On July 26, the two arrived in San Antonio to meet up with others from U.S. Army North. They joined 83 other service members to go to Harlingen, Texas. Each left behind family, not knowing how long they'd be away.

“We were together on a family vacation. She got the call first. Then, two days later, I got the call,” Sgt. Maj Glenn Del Rosario said.

Sgt. Maj. Glenn Del Rosario is a respiratory therapist. Maj. Lynn Del Rosario is a family nurse practitioner. This was the first mission the brother and sister served together.

The duo was assigned to the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force-7458 to give medical aid to Texas.

“This great state of Texas said, ‘Hey, we need help here.’ So, a lot of us said, ‘Well, yeah, let's go help out our fellow citizens down in Texas,’” Sgt. Maj. Glenn Del Rosario, U.S. Army Reserve, said.

Around the country, more than 1,000 Army Reserve medical soldiers, like Maj. Lynn Del Rosario and Sgt. Maj Glenn Del Rosario, have mobilized around the country since March.

Commanding General of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, said Joint Force Land Component Command, Army North has sent around 10,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines across the country to help support cities and hospitals.

The Department of Defense also sent the National Guard.

At the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition, Army National Guard director Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen said close to 50,000 Guard soldiers and airmen served in virus-related missions across the U.S.

In Texas alone, U.S. Northern Command has assigned nearly 600 military medical and support personnel from both U.S. Army and U.S. Navy to help in the response efforts.

In Harlingen, the purpose of the U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces (UATMF) was to expand the capacity of care during the pandemic.

The UATMF was an 85-person team made up of doctors, nurses, combat medics, respiratory therapists and other medically trained staff.

“What's unique about our profession is being both military and working civilian ... We have that mix of our professions of the civilian sector where we came from and how the military standards of Army medicine is,” Sgt. Maj. Glenn Del Rosario said.

The UAMTF also worked outside the hospital walls.

Army Reserve Maj. Ward Wagenseller was assigned to Edinburg, Texas, in Hidalgo County. The critical care nurse helped DHR Health with supply management, streamlining the space to support the increased demand for supplies.

“It's been a blessing,” Stephen Hill, chief nursing officer for Valley Baptist Medical Center, said.

Hill started working at Valley Baptist more than 20 years ago.

“We have a phenomenal core group of staff, but that core group is stretched. Some uncomfortably,” Hill said.

He said the area has never needed the military’s help to cover patients’ needs.

“The main way we look at patients is by acuity. So, you may have a lower ratio right now with a COVID patient, but the acuity is much higher than what they're used to. So, you can be stretched by numbers, or you can be stretched by the severity of the illness and the complexity of not having family here with visitation. All the above,” Hill said.

Without the military, he said, the hospital wouldn’t be able to handle everyone.