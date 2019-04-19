BRYAN, Texas — You don't need to travel too far for some family-friendly Easter fun this weekend!
Easter Eggstravaganza - St. Luke's Methodist Church
- 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019
- Three egg hunts for toddlers, preschoolers and schoolers along with fun crafts
- free breakfast with the Easter bunny
Operation Easter - First Baptist Bryan
- Helicopter Easter egg drop with 40,000 eggs
- 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019
- children ages Birth-6th grade are invited
- four worship services
EGGstravaganza - The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
- 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019
- Candy-free Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
- bunny-friendly story time
- "hippity-hoppity" crafts
Egg the City BCS 2019 - Wolf Pen Creek Park
- 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019
- Easter Egg Hunt Put on by Connecting Point Church
- Aggieland Animal Safari
- Bounce Houses
- Kids Train
- Special needs Egg Hunt
Easter Brunch - College Station Hilton
- 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019
- traditional Easter Brunch
- $49.95 for adults, $39.95 for seniors and $24.98 for children 6-12, Children under 6 eat for free