BRYAN, Texas — You don't need to travel too far for some family-friendly Easter fun this weekend!

Easter Eggstravaganza - St. Luke's Methodist Church

  • 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 
  • Three egg hunts for toddlers, preschoolers and schoolers along with fun crafts
  • free breakfast with the Easter bunny

Operation Easter - First Baptist Bryan

  • Helicopter Easter egg drop with 40,000 eggs
  • 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019
  • children ages Birth-6th grade are invited
  • four worship services  

EGGstravaganza - The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

  • 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019
  • Candy-free Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
  • bunny-friendly story time 
  • "hippity-hoppity" crafts

Egg the City BCS 2019 - Wolf Pen Creek Park

  • 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019
  • Easter Egg Hunt Put on by Connecting Point Church
  • Aggieland Animal Safari
  • Bounce Houses
  • Kids Train
  • Special needs Egg Hunt

Easter Brunch - College Station Hilton 

  • 11 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019
  • traditional Easter Brunch
  • $49.95 for adults, $39.95 for seniors and $24.98 for children 6-12,  Children under 6 eat for free