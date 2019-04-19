BRYAN, Texas — You don't need to travel too far for some family-friendly Easter fun this weekend!

Easter Eggstravaganza - St. Luke's Methodist Church

9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019

Three egg hunts for toddlers, preschoolers and schoolers along with fun crafts

free breakfast with the Easter bunny

Operation Easter - First Baptist Bryan

Helicopter Easter egg drop with 40,000 eggs

10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019

children ages Birth-6th grade are invited

four worship services

EGGstravaganza - The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019

Candy-free Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

bunny-friendly story time

"hippity-hoppity" crafts

Egg the City BCS 2019 - Wolf Pen Creek Park

12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019

Easter Egg Hunt Put on by Connecting Point Church

Aggieland Animal Safari

Bounce Houses

Kids Train

Special needs Egg Hunt

Easter Brunch - College Station Hilton