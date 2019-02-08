COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thanks to a $5.69 million grant from the FAA, Easterwood Airport is about to go through some changes.

The largest single grant the airport has seen will go to airfield infrastructure, specifically, removing the existing taxiway to put in a new one that is compliant with the FAA's new requirements.

Easterwood's Management CEO, John Clanton said the current taxiway is more than 60 years old, and needed those improvements…but what does that money mean to the average passenger?

“It’s really a strategic long term improvement that’s needed. So it’s not going to turn into more flights immediately. But what it does do is it’s a signal to the airlines that this airport has a long future. There’s a lot of growth,” he said.

Clanton is optimistic about that vote of confidence from the FAA shown in the multi-million dollar grant but says it’s also up to the consumer to help with even more improvements in the future.

“We’d like to see the community step up and fly Easterwood first whenever they have the opportunity to fly out of here... the more people who have a demand for seats... the more likely it is to have more flights out of here,” Clanton said.