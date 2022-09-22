2 Killeen ISD high school students arrested after 'unfounded' threats made toward Manor Middle School, the district says

The district quickly debunked any social media rumors of the school being on lockdown and say there was never a shooting at or near the campus.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two high school students with Killeen ISD were arrested Thursday and now face felony charges after making unfounded threats toward Manor Middle School, according to the district.

The district explained in a letter sent to parents that there was an altercation outside of the middle school campus, but didn't involve any Manor students. Its students instead overheard someone shout a "threat of violence" toward the campus, which was immediately reported to school staff, the district said.

After investigating, Killeen ISD Police learned that the threats were not credible and identified two high school students who reportedly made the threat.

The students were taken into police custody and were transported to juvenile detention, the district said. They were also charged with terroristic charges, which is a felony.

Their identities haven't been released.