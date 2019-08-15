Editor's note: The above video from 2018 explains how the ratings system works.

HOUSTON -- The Texas Education Agency handed out an A-F grade on school districts as many students head back for the 2019-2020 school year.

The report released Thursday shows parents and students how their individual school or charter school rated among the school systems in Texas.

They received an A, B, C, D or F overall, according to the TEA.

So how are the letter grades calculated? The ratings are calculated in three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Fifty-five percent of the state's formula includes STAAR tests.

This is the second school year for the districts and charter schools to get the A-F rating. In a visit to the Houston area last year, the head of the TEA defended the ratings system even as some school leaders expressed concerns about it.

