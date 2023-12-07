An educator discusses ways to keep your child engaged during National Summer Learning Week

July 10 - 14 marks National Summer Learning Week, a week that's dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning throughout the summer.

BRYAN, Texas — The world can be your oyster when it comes to learning, but with kids that could look different, which is why learning over the summer is imperative for learning retention.

July 10 to July 14 marks National Summer Learning Week, a week that's dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning throughout the summer.

Educators like Michael Smith, an assistant principal for Texas connections academy are encouraging parents to develop a summer learning plan.

"Just keep 'em interested," Smith said. "Keep their brains working don't have them sitting in front of a tv playing video games all day."

This may sound like a similar scenario for many parents with children, but Smith explained how taking advantage of the learning field around you can bridge learning losses that children experience when they go on break for the summer.

"Really the whole goal behind summer learning in general not just for this one week but to prevent summer learning loss which is a real thing," he said. "That goal is to make sure that they are engaging their minds in a way that will help them retain as much information as possible."

Some ways that you can have an impact include turning anywhere you go into a learning playground for your child. Whether it's a museums, community centers that provide local student projects, math at the mall, or even your home. Teaching opportunities can be found anywhere in the world.

For example, if you go to the grocery store with your child, you can turn it into a learning moment. Even if you're just cooking, turn it into a math lesson by doubling up recipes and asking what you would have to put in to achieve that doubled recipe.

According to Smith, it just has to get them excited to learn and get their minds engaged.

"Looking ahead at things we know they're gonna be taught and go over, kind of tie what you're doing now into that and kind of bridge that gap there," said Smith.

Learning can be fun, so take advantage of your oyster that can help your child go into the school year more prepared every time.