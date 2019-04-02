COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M and a Houston-based company are partnering with Saudi Arabia in a multi-year research study.

Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, A&M and Saudi Arabia will focus research on investigating therapies for Alzheimer's

Top officials from Saudi Arabia met with A&M to finalize the agreement Monday morning.

The investment will support research at A&M and is part of Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Development and Logistic Program (NILDP).

The investment comes as Saudi Arabia is trying to diversity the Saudi Arabian economy as it transitions away from an oil and gas focus.