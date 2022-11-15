An education advocate is looking for continued support of educators after a bond was approved during the midterm elections

CSISD parent Chris Field shared how thrilled he was that Proposition A to increase teachers salaries was passed. Now he wants the momentum to continue.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last Tuesday, on the day of the midterm elections, people who reside in College Station voted for a proposition that will increase educator pay in the district.

For the past two years, plexiglass and masks have become the new normal for educators. Furthermore, a nationwide teacher shortage has continued to put a strain on districts and educators alike to adapt to new methods of teaching in the midst of a rapidly changing world.

Chris Field is a parent who has been a strong advocate for the proposition, and with the proposition now passed, he is calling the motion a long awaited victory for teachers.

"I think really more than the money its the show of support from the community. It's the community collectively saying we do see you, we do value you you, you are raising the next generation off leaders in our country," said Field.

Proposition A asked voters to consider lowering the tax rate by 3.7%, with the additional funds from the tax rate decrease being put towards boosting teacher paychecks.

Field believes this is just one action towards making our teachers feel seen. Despite, a nationwide teacher shortage and teachers leaving their own districts. He stated this is a way to get keep them.

"Give them a better teaching quality of life so we retain the best talent and our students are taught by the best of the best and that's what's happening now we want to make sure they stick around," said Field. "Students will never be successful if we don't have happy, confident, appreciated teachers."

Field says the proposition got the most support compared to other projects for the College Station ISD. However, he also believes the status quo must continue to be challenged in order to continue to show proper support to local educators that are molding the leaders of tomorrow.