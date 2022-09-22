Kyle man arrested, accused in threatening voicemails to Austin Waldorf School

Michaelis was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The bond is set at $3,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An arrest was made Thursday morning in connection with the five threatening voicemails made to the Austin Waldorf School on Monday.

On Sept. 19, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a report from the Austin Waldorf School that a person had left five threatening voicemail messages. This led the school to close out of caution for the students and staff that day due to the severity of the messages.

After further investigation by the TCSO, deputies identified the suspect as Carlos Lorenzo Michaelis, 37, of Kyle. Deputies located Michaelis and interviewed him regarding the messages.

On Wednesday, the TCSO filed a warrant for Michaelis' arrest.

Michaelis was arrested Thursday morning and charged with terroristic threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The bond is set at $3,000.