A local charter school celebrates an "A" rating for student growth

Arrow Academy principal Becky Tucker credits their success to work culture.

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state.

Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished areas. They received an overall grade of a 'B' with an 'A' in student growth, but principal Becky Tucker credited their accomplishments to the work culture she cultivates among staff and students, through love.

Tucker shared how through the love and care she exudes to teachers, they are able to push their kids towards success. This emphasizes the importance of love and care in the classroom.

"Our culture is absolutely conducive to learning," said Tucker. "Our kids feel safe, they feel loved, they're engaged, they are motivated to be the very best they can be."

"The bottom line is, it's the teacher in the classroom that does all the work," said Tucker. "They carry the heavy lift."

Honing this type of culture drives learning engagement to new heights, she explained.

Kids learn in fun way, but three certain things about character at Arrow Academy that teachers explain is more than just a team.

"We're a family here, the kids love us," said Natosha Collins, a teacher at the academy. "We love on them, we take care of each other and it's just a great place to be."