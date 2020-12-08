Sylvan is doing things like shrinking their tutor to student ratio, requiring masks, and taking temperatures at the door.

BRYAN, Texas — News outlets have been talking a lot about how schools are handling the pandemic. With those schools starting back up again, some kids will need a little extra help after class.

KAGS talked to Sylvan Learning in Bryan-College Station, and they say they’re ready to tackle tutoring with COVID-19 in mind.

“We are changing a few things," said executive director of Sylvan B-CS, Anthonette Ruffino, "our goal is that these kids are going to reach their fullest potential.”

When schools got moved online in March 2019, tutoring centers like Sylvan rolled with the punches and moved their services online. Now as schools start up again this coming fall, Sylvan will be doing both online and in-person tutoring.

Their face-to-face methods have changed with the times though.

They are shrinking their tutor to student ratio to two to one, requiring masks for everyone, taking temperatures at the door, sanitizing equipment and using lots of hand sanitizer.

“We’re gonna do all of those things that we know help to keep people safe, to keep them healthy,” Ruffino said.

Sylvan Learning Back to school is coming soon! Don't play the "wait and see" game ... to find out how the school year is going to go for your child! Make sure your child is fully confident and prepared. Sylvan can help!

She also noted the center hasn’t seen as many kids as they usually would the past few months, but she’s confident in her workplace and local schools.

“I do believe that once school starts, and we get into a routine, that that’s going to help everybody," she said. "The kids, mom and dad, the teachers are gonna know what the expectations are [and] I think everybody’s gonna feel better.”

Parents can also always come in and see how they’re doing things at Sylvan, and Ruffino says they are ready to accommodate children in whatever way their parents are comfortable with.