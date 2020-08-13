Blinn College offering 4 new associate degrees in a skilled trade

The new degrees will be in carpentry, facilities maintenance, HVAC, and water purification.

These degrees will help students gain greater earning power when they enter the workforce, and the credit earned can also transfer over and be applied toward Bachelor of Applied Technology or Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences degrees.

“Students who earn these AAS degrees will be in high demand when they enter the workforce because employers will know that they have received industry-leading training on state-of-the-art equipment,” said Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences, Technical Education, and Community Programs Jay Anderson in a release.

Blinn selected and developed each degree in partnership with local industry, and each degree will lead to a high-wage and high-demand career.

Pending approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Blinn plans to also offer AAS degrees in construction management, power line worker, and surveying in Spring 2021. Construction safety, electrical, and industrial mechanics and maintenance are scheduled to debut in Fall 2021.

“These new associate degree programs will go a tremendous way toward filling a significant employment gap in our region,” said President/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Matt Prochaska in the release.

Blinn plans to advertise their Technical and Community Education programs to middle and high school students, using a mobile kiosk where they can learn more about these high-wage, high-demand trades careers.