Blinn college offering students an immersive study abroad opportunity in Spain

The study abroad opportunity takes place from May 27 through June 24, 2023.

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College District is inviting students to soak up the sights and sounds of Granada, Spain, by participating in a study abroad opportunity taking place next summer.

Blinn is partnering with Arcos Learning Abroad to offer students an unforgettable chance to learn the Spanish language and immerse themselves in the culture of one of Spain's oldest cities.

During the study abroad experience, students will complete two intermediate Spanish courses while visiting historic sites, participating in cultural activities, and forging relationships with host families.

"You will not be able to perform at a very fluid, comfortable level unless you are immersed in the class," Blinn Spanish professor Alex Garza said. "For example, we teach an entire year's worth of Spanish in one month, and when we came back, just with that one month the students can speak better than anyone that took it here for an entire year.