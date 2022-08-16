Blinn College graphic design students champion new design for Circle of Women

Tim Weaver, an instructor at Blinn College, said that he has taught over 2,500 graduate students.

BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women.

Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.

According to Weaver, there were several submissions made by his students to the group, which drew in competition between classmates. Weaver said that this assignment was designed to give his students real-world experience that he experienced before his time at Blinn.

Weaver said he previously opened a graphic design business after he attended graduate school at Texas A&M. The instructor said he was later approached by Blinn College in Bryan to teach students about graphic design. Since his start at Blinn, Weaver said he has taught over 2,000 students.

“Do as much as you can, design as much as you can because everything builds upon the previous and also just take a look around. Look at the world around you, it’s everywhere,” said Weaver.