Blinn College's Adult Education Program seeks to reform a post-pandemic workforce

The “Moving Ahead with Adult ED” education campaign encourages adults to improve their skills and find a job

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The unemployment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. In a time of many layoffs, some are seeking further education to gain more skills to enter the workforce again. Blinn College Adult Education Program is participating in the “Moving Ahead with Adult ED” campaign to encourage adults to enroll themselves to improve their skills and find a job.

The Adult Education Program offers different courses where you can focus on your GED, ESL and other workforces skills.

“I know for sure that during times like this when people are losing jobs or an industry has had layoffs, you’ll see the numbers of adult [education] in general increase,” whether it be going back or starting college, Mary Pace, Blinn College Director of Adult Education Literacy said.

Pace said this campaign is the state’s way of supporting adult education in reminding the community that these resources are here to help.

“There’s a lot of different ways that we are able to offer services to you not just the traditional way, so we have of course face to face, we have virtual classrooms and then we have the hybrid of the both.” Pace said. “That’s one thing the campaign is doing— assisting programs like ours, saying we’re still here and we are open.”

She said almost 98% of the students in adult education right now are taking classes on Zoom, making attending class easier. The program is also cost friendly.

“I believe all adult education programs are grant funded,” Pace said. “So all the services we offer are free.”