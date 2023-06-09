Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley host their first Scholastic Book fair to encourage reading during after school hours

The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is set to host their first book fair to encourage reading in school aged children even during after school hours

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is hosting their first Scholastic Book fair to combine their active after school programs with reading.

“On an average daily basis, we are seeing 130 to 150 of our members just because there are always the practices an the activities and things, but we serve even more than that,” described Fatima Burgueno, Director of Programs and Latino Outreach.

With a large group of children attending the club's more interactive programs like basketball and other sports clinics, staff wanted to instill an equal love for literature to combat lower literacy levels.

“Not only did the COVID epidemic create big gaps in literacy in school aged children, but just the rise in technology and a lot of the things that we are seeing as a challenge within schools, have created these gaps in literacy and reading levels, and so we want to help not only promote literacy general academically, but also make it something that’s fun,” explained Burgueno.

Kids can choose from a wide range of entertaining books and stationary items like erasers and pencils to spark an interest in learning even during their time away from school.

The club is also focused on making the book shopping experience accessible to everyone in the community, along with other resources.

“We try to make sure they’re affordable for all families and in addition to that, this Friday, we will have an opportunity for the community at large to come into the club to come to our very first Behind The Blue Door Lunch, where we offer lunch to be purchased here at the club to see the building and see where we’re serving all these kids,” said Burgueno.

The Boys and Girls Club is also encouraging the community to support children's literacy by sponsoring a child through their website, and helping a family in need.

"Even families who at this moment cannot afford a book, they will leave with a book at least at the end of the week,” Burgueno noted.

