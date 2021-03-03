Brazos Valley schools respond to Gov. Abbott's decision to drop mask mandate

The governor made the announcement in Lubbock Tuesday. The order is expected to go into effect Wednesday, March 10.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Brazos County schools and universities are responding to Governor Abbott's announcement Tuesday that the mask mandate would be dropped within the next week.

Despite reservations from the CDC and the WHO and the guidance they issued on why it's still important to maintain wearing a mask, Governor Abbott said it's time for Texas to open "100%."

Governor Abbott's new order is set to take place on Wednesday, March 10. While the order has been issued, it's not quite clear what this means on the local level, according to what we've been hearing from city leaders. They said they have to review the order and hold discussions on what the next steps are.

Here is some of the guidance we've received from local universities and secondary schools in the area. We will add more to the list as more information comes in.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.



EVERYTHING.



I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

Blinn College District

University officials said they are reviewing the governor's order and all campus and safety protocols remain in effect until further notice.

Bryan ISD

At this time, nothing will change before Wednesday, March 10. Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said she is talking with the City of Bryan and officials from Texas A&M University on what the new order means for the school district. She said it is unknown at this time if local districts can set their own standards or if they must abide by guidance from the TEA.

College Station ISD

All COVID-19 protocols remain in place and students and staff are required to wear masks until further notice. School officials are talking to health officials with the Brazos County Health District and the TEA regarding the wearing of masks in school.

Sam Houston State University

The university is seeking guidance from the Office of General Counsel and other entities on its COVID-19 protocols currently in place. The university said all protocols remain in effect at this time.

Texas A&M University

At this time, current COVID-19 protocols remain in place until March 10, the university said. University officials said it would release more guidance at a later time.

Ross Bjork, Athletic Director for Texas A&M, said the university will review Governor Abbott's order and how it will impact the university's approach to hosting spring athletic events.