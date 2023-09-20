Brazos Valley school districts hiring security officers amid new safety bill

Several districts across the Lone Star State are struggling to adapt to HB 3, which requires armed security officers on campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Children's safety has always been a high priority for school districts, but one newly passed bill highlights it—House Bill 3.

The House Bill, which went into effect on Sept. 1. requires campuses to amp up security across the state, requiring additional armed officers.

Several districts have had difficulty complying with the quickness of the new law, the Brazos Valley is no exception. Initially, Bryan ISD struggled as well with grave concerns from parents about the process these officers must go through to be on campus. Rich Himmel, the Assistant Director of Safety & Security at BISD explained how the process is extensive. Officers must undergo a somewhat double background check beyond what the state requires.

"Background checks that are normally done in the State of Texas for security officers, they have to pass a background check for that," said Himmel. "Now before we allow them to set foot on our campuses they have to go through our background process," Himmel said. "Similar to what a school teacher or school administrator would have to pass."

The district now has 15 armed officers placed on BISD campuses.

College Station ISD has taken the same measures to meet the bill's requirement. 13 armed security officers have been placed on their campuses. However, these safety measures aren't anything new for the district.

"For many years we've had armed security at our high schools as well as middle school campuses," said Tracee Mclendon, CSISD Safety & Security Coordinator.

CSISD also reached out to a local security company, TNT Solutions, to get the ball rolling in securing armed officers on campus. A fast transition as the school district is partnering with TNT along with the Brazos County Sheriff's office to focus on the same issue—children's safety.

"My goal is to ensure that you know students, staff and visitors have a safe and secure environment when they come onto any of College Station ISD campuses," said McClendon.

McClendon said these measures will give parents peace of mind. Despite shortages in education and law enforcement, districts are getting the job done.

More from KAGS: