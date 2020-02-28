BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham ISD Education Foundation has raised thousands of dollars from its annual Arts and Appetizers event.

The school district showcased students' artwork earlier in the week, then auctioned off the pieces of art to the public. The Education Foundation was able to raise $49,761 Thursday night.

The school district said this year's proceeds were one of the largest in the event's 15 years.

More than $30,000 was raised through silent and live auctions. Some of the top-selling pieces of art from the auctions were Jill Rosenbaum's "American Sunset" and Elizabeth Markos' "A Moment of Silence." Both of the artworks were bought for $1,800.

The Brenham ISD Education Foundation raised nearly $7,000 in raffle tickets and more than $12,500 in donations and sponsorships.

Proceeds from the event go towards Brenham ISD art programs and the school district.

Brenham ISD thanks everyone who attended the event to help support emerging artists and Brenham schools.

RELATED: Brenham ISD brings community together for arts programs

RELATED: Brenham High School welcomes incoming Freshman to the 'Prideland'

RELATED: Brenham High School teacher recognized as one of the top in the state