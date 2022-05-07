Brenham ISD's $153 million bond fails to pass during special election

The school district said it's not going to let this denial get in their way. They are going to go back to the drawing board.

BRENHAM, Texas — The results are in for the Brazos Valley's special election. Brenham ISD had a big bond on the ballot: $153 million for building a new junior high, as well as making improvements to the campus. However, voters decided not to move forward and the bond failed to pass at the polls.

After a year-long push for a new junior high building, Brenham ISD will be on hold a little while longer. Voters at the polls decided the $153 million bond was not the right choice for the community.

More than 2,200 "no" votes can seem discouraging for some, but that isn't going to stop faculty from trying to improve the school district, said Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin.

The bond did get more than 1,700 "yes" votes, after all.

"We'll continue to look how we can put together a bond proposal at some point in the future," Dr. Chaplin said.

Dr. Chaplin said the 60-year-old building continues to crumble, despite repairs.

"The problems and the issues that were found within the project of that proposal are needed," Chaplin said. "They need to be fixed."

While the decision divided community members, James Franke, one Brenham voter, said he voted "no" not because he doesn't believe the school district needs a new building, he is concerned about the cost to taxpayers.

"Not that we don't need the school, but we need something a little more substantial to go on," Franke said. Franke said the million-dollar deal has a lot to do with his "no" vote and while the bond is a great idea, he wants the district to consider how the project cost would trickle down to community members.

"Twenty dollars a month probably doesn't sound like much but that's probably food off your table, or gas in your car," Franke said. "It means a lot."

Dr. Chaplin said the district will continue working on a bond proposal in the future to create a better environment for teachers, students and the community.