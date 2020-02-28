BRENHAM, Texas — The community of Brenham and the Brenham Education Foundation are celebrating school arts. Brenham students had their art on display for 15th annual Arts and Appetizers at the Ant Street Inn Ballroom on Thursday night.

"It's exciting," said Brenham High School senior, Delaney Duran. "We don't have that many opportunities to showcase our art."

The showcase had more than 50 pieces of student artwork that were auctioned off.

"Proceeds go directly to the students," said Nicole Porche of the Brenham ISD Education Foundation. "The students receive 50% of the proceeds from their art pieces and the other remaining goes into the Education Foundation. We provide grants to teachers in the fall."

Arts and Appetizers gave art students a platform to display their work, not only to their family and friends but for the whole community.

"It is an outlet to express ourselves, whether it be through drawing, painting, through any form of creativity," said Jill Rosenbaum, a senior at Brenham High School. "Art is such an important thing in schools."

For art teachers, like Leslie Moore, an event like this is rewarding

"I'm a proud mama," said Moore, an art teacher at Brenham High School. "Seeing the smiles on their faces and knowing that they have a sense of accomplishment makes me feel like I've done my job."

The event also auctioned off items like basketball tickets or dinners for two. Those items proceed also go to Brenham students and Brenham Education Foundation.