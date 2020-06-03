BRENHAM, Texas — It's the saying we've head probably a million times- "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." This week, Brenham ISD took that saying and ran with it as it celebrated National School Breakfast Week.

"This is a time that we remind and focus our households and students that we offer a healthy school breakfast," said Sandra Baxter, the Child Nutrition director at Brenham ISD.

Brenham ISD serves breakfast to about 1,300 students every day.

"We offer a breakfast meal every day that has a protein source with it," Baxter said.

The National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) campaign theme, 'Save the Day with a Healthy School Breakfast,' reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students.

"If you think about a car, you wouldn't go off on a trip for the day without filling up for gas first," Baxter said. "Breakfast is that fuel for the body for the day to get you going."

According to No Kid Hungry, on average students who eat breakfast are shown to achieve 17.5% higher scores on standardized math tests. The study also shows students miss less school.

"We want parents to know if you don't have time to deal with breakfast at home we are glad to supply breakfast here at school," Baxter said.

National School Breakfast Week has been going on since 1989.

