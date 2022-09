Other school districts around the state are calling on their students to wear maroon Tuesday to show support for Uvalde.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have both encouraged their students to wear maroon on Tues, Sept. 6 in support of Uvalde, TX.

Our thoughts are with @Uvalde_CISD as students return to school on Tuesday, September 6. pic.twitter.com/xyvxeh9NhN — College Station ISD (@CSISD) September 5, 2022

The message comes after multiple school districts encouraged their students to also wear maroon for the community affected by the tragedy in May at Robb Elementary School.

The day also marks the first day of classes for students since the shooting took place.