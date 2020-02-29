BRYAN, Texas — When people think of college signings, most typically picture high school athletes, but at Bryan High School they are celebrating the arts. Two students signed their commitment to pursue music education in college Friday.

"We see athletes that are honored for signing with different colleges, but we said becoming a music major and a music educator we feel is just as important," said the director of choirs for Bryan High School, Alex Medlock.

Jenna Mowad and Skye Faldyn will continue their education majoring in music education. Mowad will be heading to Blinn College, while Faldyn will go to Sam Houston State this fall.

"I want to instill that same passion that my directors have instilled in me and give people that same release that I get," said Faldyn.

"Music has been my biggest outlet for emotion," said Mowad.

This is the first time the Bryan High School choir has held a signing day celebration for their music education commits. The two commits said this type of recognition is awesome and highlights the diverse talent in Bryan ISD.

