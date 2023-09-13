Grace DuBose, a senior at Bryan High School, has been selected as one of the semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship.

BRYAN, Texas — Grace DuBose, a senior at Bryan High School has been named as a National Merit Semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

DuBose is one of 16,000 students in the country to be named a National Merit Semifinalist. As a semifinalist, DuBose will be eligible to earn scholarship money from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

“It’s been really exciting,” DuBose said.

In order to be named a semifinalist DuBose had to go up against over 1.3 million high school juniors in the country who entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. According to the organization the semifinalists represent less than 1% of all U.S. high school seniors.

To become a finalist, DuBose and other semifinalists will have to submit a detailed scholarship application with their scholarship records and school and community involvement. Which shouldn't be a problem for DuBose who is also involved in other organizations including, the International Baccalaureate program, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, and the school’s theater program where she serves as an officer.

DuBose is currently in the process of applying to colleges and plans to study education and theater. Her goal after high school is to become a theater teacher.

“I didn’t want to act or do any of that,” she said when asked about wanting to teach theater. “I just really liked being surrounded by it and helping teach it.”

There are expected to be about 15,000 students selected to move on to become National Merit finalists.