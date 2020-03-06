Bryan ISD announces "Employee of the Year award" winners

BRYAN, Texas —
Bryan ISD is recognizing all the hard work Bryan ISD employees take on for their students. They usually have an End of the Year ceremony to recognize all the employee of the year winners, along with retirees and years of service recognition, but due to the pandemic, they got to make the event different in a special way. Check out the video below!
2019-2020 Teacher of the Year awards:
Administrator of the Year - Courtney Piatt, Assistant Principal, Jones
Auxiliary Worker of the Year - Tiffany Smith-Owens, Cafeteria Manager, Kemp-Carvery
Elementary Teacher of the Year - Cindy Byers, 4th Grade Math, Bonham
Paraprofessional of the Year - Christy Love, Academic Support Specialist, Navarro
Professional Specialist of the Year - LaNette Godfrey, Instructional Coach, Bonham
Rookie of the Year - Kyle Brown, Reading Intervention, SFA
Secondary Teacher of the Year - Lisa Prejean, English, Bryan High School
Congratulations to all Bryan ISD employees and winners! For a full list of all the employees recognized, including retirees and years of service recognitions, CLICK HERE.
