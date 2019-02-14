BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD is hoping voters will approve a proposed $12 million dollar bond come May.

Thursday the Board of Trustees moved forward with plans to hold a bond election, to help with improvement projects district wide.

Here's how their proposal breaks down the cost:

$2,643,750 would go toward Safety and Security. That includes fencing in several schools, updating existing key-card access to all schools, and installing security cameras at all elementary schools.

Transportation is another focus of the proposed bond. The district is seeking $2,800,000 to replace some of its 135 school buses.

Roof repairs at several campuses will cost an estimated $4,193,640. Also added in the proposal are funds for career and technical education programs, and other general maintenance items.

Early voting for this bond election will begin April 22 2019, with election day held on May 4.