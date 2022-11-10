Bryan ISD receives highest financial accountability rating for the 18th year in a row

The school district continues their success beyond education by making the most out of their financial resources available.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD earns "Superior Achievement" rating for financial accountability again this school year.

This rating is awarded by the Financial Rating System of Texas, which takes account of a district's financial management and reporting systems.

Members of the Bryan community have reason to be proud as Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, says "This rating shows our district is making the most of our taxpayers' dollars."

The school district continues to build off of their previous highest rating in 2018, which included a 91% graduation rate.