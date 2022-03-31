Bryan ISD holds topping off ceremony for Sadberry Intermediate

Bryan ISD's latest addition is one step closer to completion. The district's third intermediate school, Sadberry Intermediate, had its topping out ceremony.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's latest addition is one step closer to completion. The district's third intermediate school, Sadberry intermediate had its topping out ceremony Wednesday.

"Today, I can tell by the participation we had elected officials when school board members here we had citizens in our community," Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said. "It sends a real message that this community is invested in Brian ISD and for that I thank everyone."

The family of the late great O.W. Sadberry, Sr., also attended the ceremony. His daughter, Halcyon Watkins, was there to honor her father, whom the school is named after.

"I'm just so glad that they followed through," Watkins said. "You know, my brother called me a few years ago and he said, "I think they're going to build a new school, and what do you think about us trying to get it named after Daddy and I said that sounds great Wayne."

Sadberry worked in the Bryan school district from 1949 to 1970 and played a critical role in integrating the public library in Bryan. People of all ages and backgrounds had access to public education and information because of his work.

"He would say 'well done,' and he would also thank God," Watkins said. "For giving him the courage, because it took a lot of courage on some of the things that he accomplished and that he took on in this community."

The school is set to open in August of 2023 with an incoming class of 5th graders only, then the next year both 5th and 6th graders will attend.

"So when we designed the building, we designed the building to hold 800 students with a core of 1000," Bryan ISD Director of Construction and Energy Management, Paul Buckner said. "So our core spaces, our gymnasium, our cafeteria, kitchen, those kinds of areas are sized for 1000 students."

Which students will attend Sadberry Intermediate and which middle school they will go to after is still up in the air, but Carrabine said the decision will be made well in advance of the school's opening.

Officials with Bryan ISD said they have a pretty good idea of what the school colors will be but they are going to need the student's help when it comes to selecting the school's mascot.

Why is there a tree on the school building?

You may be wondering why there is a tree on the school building and why they call it a "topping off" ceremony.

According to the builders, the trees are known as topping trees. A topping tree celebrates the completion of the skeleton of a building structure. For some builders, the Evergreen tree symbolizes that no one in the construction crew died. For others, the tree stands for good luck and prosperity for the future occupants of the structure.