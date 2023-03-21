China Spring ISD Board of Trustees approves four-day school week

The school district says this will help with staff retention, reduced absences and more.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring ISD Board of Trustees approved the move to a four-day school week with a seven-to-one vote at the regular meeting on Monday, March 20.

According to the newly adopted calendar, Fridays are the days of the week in which China Spring campuses will be closed. However, not every week will be a four-day week.

It appears students will have at least one full week of classes in the months of October, December, February, April and May.

The 2023-2024 school year is set to begin Aug. 7, 2023 and end on May 30, 2024.

The school district says the move to four-day weeks will result in better recruitment and retention of staff, reduced absences, increased planning time for teachers and a reduced need for substitutes.

According to China Spring ISD, the state's instructional minute requirement of 75,600 minutes will still be met. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring breaks will still be similar lengths to past school years.

To view the new calendar, visit here.