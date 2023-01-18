College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates

Superintendent Molly Perry went into detail about the legislative priorities that were adopted for the year and why teacher retention is one of their main focuses.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground.

As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of legislative priorities at Tuesday night's meeting.

While children's safety is still at the top of CSISD's list, it wasn't quite the focus out of all eight of their legislative priorities. One of those other eight priorities is a nationwide issue that is still impacting local school districts, according to Deputy Superintendent Molly Perry.

"Right behind safety and security you'll find teacher recruitment and retention," said Perry. "Like so many others like the state and the nation, we're starting to feel the pinch of fewer folks entering the profession and more retiring."

This past November, voters approved a tax ratification bond to give educators a raise, which is much-needed relief for teachers after the past three years were incredibly turbulent due to the pandemic.

"We actually started to see the decline of new teachers entering the field prior to COVID and so really that event just accelerated the trend that had already begun," said Perry. "That additional compensation especially in light of what we're seeing in our economy has definitely helped to boost spirits."

State educators said they are in to make for a successful semester that'll keep teachers and their students on the right track to success through these types of incentives and bonds.