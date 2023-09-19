The College Station ISD Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new Director of Communications.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin Dunson has been named as the new Director of Communications for College Station ISD. In their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, The College Station ISD Board of Trustees approved the appointment.

“I am honored to join the dedicated and talented team of administrators and educators that serves the College Station community,” Dunson said. “CSISD’s history and culture of success make it one of the premiere school districts in the state and I am excited to support and showcase its continued success."

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees approved Austin Dunson as the new director of communications at its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 19. pic.twitter.com/BIMn4SBvoF — College Station ISD (@CSISD) September 20, 2023

Dunson graduated from Texas A&M Univerisity with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and comes to CSISD with 8 years of experience in public school communications and creative marketing. He started his career as a multimedia specialist in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and currently serves as their media design coordinator.

According to CSISD, Dunson has won several Texas School Public Relations awards for his work promoting public schools through digital and visual communications.