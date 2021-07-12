College Station ISD to host job fair

The event will be held July 19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD is set to host a job fair for auxiliary employees. The fair is set to be held on Monday, July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A&M Consolidated High School library.

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to speak with department directors in child nutrition, custodial services, and transportation. Attendees will also be able to complete applications and interviews.