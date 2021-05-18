CSISD School Board changes direction on mask wearing, virtual learning options

The school board discussed several issues Tuesday during their meeting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD's school board has decided against offering virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year. The board determined there was not enough interest from the parents or students to continue the program for next year as the pandemic slows in the community.

Superintendent Mike Martindale made the announcement during his update address to the board. He said in a survey of families and current virtual students, little interest was shown in continuing the program.

The school board also approved to changes for wearing masks. As of Thursday, May 27, wearing a mask outside and inside all CSISD facilities will be optional. Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask.

The school board also approved hiring Michael McEver as principal of Creek View Elementary and Megan Symank as the assistant athletic director.

The board also continues to work on a bond project that would go towards safety and security, A&M Consolidated High School campus renovations, maintenance projects and other areas that need financial help. The committee said it is working to stay within a capacity so it does not need to raise the issue of the CSISD tax rate.